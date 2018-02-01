UPS Orders $6.5 billion Of Boeing Freighters

February 1, 2018

US logistics company UPS has ordered 14 additional Boeing 747-8F freighters and four 767Fs in a deal valued at USD$6.5 billion at list prices.

The 747 order is a conversion from options the company took out alongside a 2016 order for an initial 14 747-8Fs. UPS said the new aircraft are additional to the existing fleet, not replacements for older freighters.

The aircraft will be delivered on an “expedited schedule”, with order completion due by 2022.

“The new freighters will allow us to continue upsizing aircraft on routes and will create a cascading effect that will boost capacity on regional routes around the world,” UPS Airlines president Brendan Canavan said.

The 747-8F order is a boost for Boeing as it seeks to maintain production of the slow selling iconic jumbo jet.