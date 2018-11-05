United Takes Delivery Of First 787-10

November 5, 2018

United Airlines has become the first North American carrier to receive a Boeing 787-10, the largest member of the Dreamliner family.

United took delivery of the 787 at Boeing’s Charleston, South Carolina assembly plant, becoming the first airline to operate all three members of the aircraft family, the -8, -9 and -10.

The 787-10 is 5.5 metres (18 feet) longer than the -9, and can carry up to 440 passengers, 34 more than its smaller sister.

United's -10s will seat 318, with 44 business class, 21 premium plus, 54 economy plus and 199 standard economy seats.

The aircraft is expected to enter service on the Los Angeles-Newark route from January 7.

United has 14 787-10s on order out of a total order book of 64 Dreamliners.