Home | < Previous page

US English UK English

United Takes Delivery Of First 787-10

November 5, 2018

Bookmark and Share

United Airlines has become the first North American carrier to receive a Boeing 787-10, the largest member of the Dreamliner family.

United Takes Delivery Of First 787-10

United took delivery of the 787 at Boeing’s Charleston, South Carolina assembly plant, becoming the first airline to operate all three members of the aircraft family, the -8, -9 and -10.

The 787-10 is 5.5 metres (18 feet) longer than the -9, and can carry up to 440 passengers, 34 more than its smaller sister.

United's -10s will seat 318, with 44 business class, 21 premium plus, 54 economy plus and 199 standard economy seats.

The aircraft is expected to enter service on the Los Angeles-Newark route from January 7.

United has 14 787-10s on order out of a total order book of 64 Dreamliners.

(Airwise)