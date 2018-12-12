United Expands International Flying From SFO

United Airlines is continuing to expand its international destinations from San Francisco with the addition of four new routes and the extension of two others.

United says it is largest ever international network expansion at its San Francisco hub.

Three of the new routes, to Amsterdam, Melbourne and Toronto, will operate year round, with a New Delhi service seasonal.

Amsterdam will run daily from March 30 2019, Toronto will get a twice daily flight from March 31, and Melbourne three times per week beginning October 29. New Delhi’s seasonal service launches December 5.

All three long-haul routes will be operated with Boeing 787-9s, Toronto with a Boeing 737-800.

Two other routes will be extended to year-round operation, with Auckland, New Zealand and Pape'ete, Tahiti getting three flights per week from March 30. Pape'ete will have a Boeing 787-8 on the route and Auckland a 777-200ER.

South Korea’s Seoul will get a second 777-200ER flight, operating four times each week in addition to United’s current daily service.

“This route expansion solidifies United's position at San Francisco as the gateway airline serving destinations across the Pacific, the continental United States, as well as to Europe and beyond,” the airline's chief executive Oscar Munoz said.

United has added 12 international destinations from San Francisco since 2013 and, with the new flights next year, will serve 29 international destinations from SFO.

United is the largest airline at San Francisco, flying to eight cities in Europe, India, and the Middle East, seven in North America, and 14 in Asia and Oceania.

The new flights are subject to regulatory approval.