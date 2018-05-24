United Appoints Former FAA Chief Jane Garvey As Chair

United Continental has chosen Jane Garvey to chair its board, the first time a woman has been in the position at the airline group.

Garvey is a former administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration and is currently North America chair of French investment firm Meridiam. She has been on the board of United Continental since 2009.

“Jane steps into this critical role bringing with her decades of experience as both a leader and pioneer in our industry,” United’s chief executive Oscar Munoz said.

“It’s been my great privilege to call Jane not only a colleague, but also a friend, and I look forward to continuing to work with her and our fellow directors.”

Garvey will succeed Robert Milton, a former Air Canada CEO, who left the position recently after two years in the job.

United also lost its chief financial officer Andrew Levy earlier this month as he left to pursue “several exciting opportunities.”