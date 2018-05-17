United Airlines CFO Levy Resigns

May 17, 2018

United Airlines chief financial officer Andrew Levy has resigned in a surprise move that may signal tensions at the top of the fourth biggest US airline by passenger numbers.

Levy confirmed his resignation in a LinkedIn post saying he resigned on Monday May 14.

He said that since his arrival at United “the company has faced several challenges, but we have nevertheless enjoyed success. As satisfying as this job has been, I am considering several exciting opportunities and will choose one in the coming weeks.”

Levy joined United in August 2016 from Allegiant where he held the same position. He is also a director of Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines.

The airline’s chief executive Oscar Munoz thanked Levy “for his contributions to United. He leaves the company in a stronger financial position and with a clear strategy and framework in place.”

The airline’s senior VP of finance and procurement, Gerry Laderman will take up the CFO position while the airline seeks a permanent successor. United said they would begin the search immediately.

CEO Munoz said “Gerry's deep experience and financial acumen mean that he is ideally suited to lead our finance organisation during this transitional period. Gerry will work with the rest of the team to continue delivering on our financial strategy as we search for a permanent CFO.”