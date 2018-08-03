United Bulks Up Israel Flights With Washington Dulles Service

August 3, 2018

United Airlines is extending its service offering to Israel with three times weekly flights between Washington Dulles and Tel Aviv.

The service, which is subject to regulatory approval, will start on May 22 next year and will be the first scheduled flights between the two cities.

Tel Aviv will be United's fourth Israel flight, adding to a twice-daily service from Newark Liberty and a daily service from San Francisco. All the flights serve Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Pointing to its 20 years of service to Israel, United VP Patrick Quayle thanked the Israeli government for its ongoing support and partnership.

“We look forward to continuing to serve Israel with this new service for our customers travelling between the US capital and one of the most advanced science and technology sectors in the world.”

United launched its Tel Aviv flights in 1999 with a daily service from Newark and added San Francisco in 2016.