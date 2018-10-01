United Adds To Boeing 787-9 Orders

October 1, 2018

United Airlines has topped up an order for Boeing 787-9s, adding nine more, worth USD$2.53 billion at list prices.

United already has 25 787-9s in service and the new order means it has 13 of the type still to be delivered out of a total of 64 Dreamliners ordered. Deliveries of the new order are scheduled to start in 2020.

The latest order will be used to replace older widebody aircraft currently in service, the airline said.

United is scheduled to take delivery of its first 787-10 later in the year and today announced it will use the largest member of the Dreamliner family initially on Newark-Los Angeles and Newark-San Francisco services from early next year. United will fly between Newark and the two Californian cities 27 times each day.