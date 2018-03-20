Home | < Previous page

Ukraine’s Skyup Airlines Firms Up 737 MAX Order

March 20, 2018

Ukrainian low cost carrier SkyUp Airlines has firmed up an order for five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth USD$624 million at current list prices.

The firm order is for three 737 МАХ 10s and two 737 MAX 8s, Boeing said.

SkyUp is a charter airline based in Kiev that is scheduled to launch operations in April with a fleet of three leased 737-800s. The MAX order is intended for future expansion, particularly on international routes.

SkyUp is the 95th customer to order 737 MAX-family aircraft, and the first in Eastern Europe to order the MAX 10.

(Airwise)