Ukraine’s Skyup Airlines Firms Up 737 MAX Order

March 20, 2018

Ukrainian low cost carrier SkyUp Airlines has firmed up an order for five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth USD$624 million at current list prices.

The firm order is for three 737 МАХ 10s and two 737 MAX 8s, Boeing said.

SkyUp is a charter airline based in Kiev that is scheduled to launch operations in April with a fleet of three leased 737-800s. The MAX order is intended for future expansion, particularly on international routes.

SkyUp is the 95th customer to order 737 MAX-family aircraft, and the first in Eastern Europe to order the MAX 10.