UK, US Agree Post-Brexit Open Skies Deal

November 28, 2018

Britain and the United States have agreed a new open skies aviation deal that will take effect after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

The agreement will replace the existing EU aviation agreement with the US, as Britain prepares for a future outside the EU.

The British government said the agreement “will guarantee the continuation of the vital transatlantic routes used by tens of millions of passengers a year, ensuring people can continue to travel easily between the UK and US and maintaining choice and good value travel.”

It will also protect the GBP£50 billion (USD$64.2 billion) trading relationship between the countries that is supported by air travel, a government statement said.

The new air service agreement is one of nine the UK has made, with Albania, Georgia, Iceland, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, Morocco and Switzerland the other countries. Discussions with Canada on a new bilateral air services arrangement have reach an advanced stage, the UK said.

Willie Walsh, CEO of British Airways parent IAG, welcomed the agreement saying that it is a “significant positive development”. He noted that it closely follows the model US Open Skies Agreement and that it is pro-consumer.

US airline lobby group Airlines for America (A4A) applauded the open skies agreement, saying it will ensure continued operation of vital transatlantic routes.

A4A chief executive Nicholas Calio said the announcement “provides much needed certainty that when the UK exits the European Union there will be no disruption to air service for the travelling and shipping public.”

Calio also highlighted the benefit the agreement will have on employees of US airlines.

“Ensuring that the UK market is fully open to all US carriers directly benefits customers, employees and our overall economy,” an A4A statement said.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker congratulated the US and UK negotiators “for reaching an agreement that provides for uninterrupted trans-Atlantic service and ensures that alliances continue to thrive.”