UK, Canada Agree Post-Brexit Air Deal

December 4, 2018

A few days after Britain and the US agreed a post-Brexit open skies deal, the UK has completed a similar agreement with Canada.

The agreement will allow British and Canadian airlines to operate freely between the countries, providing flexibility on route selection, frequency of service and pricing. The agreement also includes unrestricted rights for cargo and code-share services.

Canada’s Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said the open skies agreement “will ensure that air services continue uninterrupted when the United Kingdom is no longer covered by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement.

“This agreement is an expression of our robust long-standing air transport relationship and it will continue to support tourism, trade and investment between Canada and the United Kingdom.”

UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the agreement “will further strengthen the strong economic and cultural bonds shared between our countries.”

Over 3.5 million people travelled by air between the UK and Canada last year. The deal will replace the existing EU aviation agreement which is currently in place.