Uganda Airlines Firms Up Airbus A330neo Order

April 8, 2019

Uganda Airlines has firmed up an order for two Airbus A330-800s, the smaller of the two models of the updated A330.

The airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the aircraft at last year's Farnborough Air Show, in a USD$561 million list price deal.

Uganda Air will use the A330-800s to build its medium- and long-haul network, Airbus said.

The fledgling Ugandan carrier is only the second airline with orders for the -800 variant of the A330neo, with Kuwait Airways the other. Hawaiian Airlines cancelled its A330-800 order last year.

The -800 can seat up to 400 in a single class, but airlines are expected to equip the aircraft with nearer to 250 seats in a two or three-class layout.

The Uganda National Airlines Company, as the carrier is formally known, is expected to launch operations later this year, initially flying regional routes with Bombardier CRJ900ER aircraft.