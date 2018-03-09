Turkish Air Splits Order Between Airbus, Boeing

March 9, 2018

Turkish Airlines has decided on its future long-haul fleet requirements and split its order between Airbus and Boeing, with firm orders worth a total of just under USD$18 billion at list prices.

The Airbus order is for 25 A350-900s, worth $7.94 billion, plus options on a further five. Airbus confirmed the agreement, saying the airline had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the aircraft.

THY also ordered 25 Boeing 787-9s, worth $7.04 billion, with options on another five.

The airline said that if all 10 options are taken up, six aircraft will be delivered in 2019, 14 in 2020, 10 in 2021, 12 in 2012, 11 in 2023 and the final seven in 2024.

THY also announced an order for an Airbus A330-200F cargo aircraft from DVB Bank.