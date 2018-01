Turkish Air Adds Three More 777 Freighters

January 8, 2018

Turkish Airlines has ordered three additional Boeing 777 freighters for delivery this year as it continues to expand its cargo business.

“The new aircraft will be delivered this year and will provide us with additional flexibility to serve more destinations while we continue to develop our global freight service,” the airline’s chairman M. İlker Aycı said.

Turkish Airlines currently operates a fleet of 18, mostly Airbus, freighter aircraft.