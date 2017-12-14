TSA Ready For Busy Holiday Travel Period

December 14, 2017

The US Transportation Security Administration is preparing for over 40 million people flying through US airports in the last few days of the year.

The TSA is preparing for up to 400,000 additional passengers at airport checkpoints each day in the December 15 - January 2 holiday travel period, with Thursday December 21 and Friday December 22 the busiest days. Over 2.1 million people are expected to fly on those days.

The few days immediately after Christmas and the Tuesday after New Year’s Day also are expected to be busy.

TSA recommends passengers arrive at the airport two hours prior to a domestic flight and three hours before an international departure to allow plenty of time for security screening.

Passengers are advised not to wrap gifts before their flight in case they need to be hand inspected.

All personal electronics larger than a cell phone should be removed from carry-on bags during screening and placed into bins with nothing above or below them to allow clear X-ray images and speed up the clearance process.