Storm Clouds Gather As Fastjet Tanzania Flights Suspended

December 17, 2018

In a further sign of trouble at Africa’s Fastjet, the airline announced a suspension of its flights in Tanzania.

The airline confirmed in a statement that “the Directors of fastjet Airlines Ltd (Tanzania) have advised suspension of all flights within the Tanzanian network.”

It said the directors of Fastjet Tanzania are in discussions with government authorities on the resumption of operations within the country.

Local Tanzanian media report that the country’s aviation regulator is considering revoking the airline’s air operator license after an increasing number of flight cancellations.

Failure to address the airline’s problems will result in the revocation of the operating certificate, the aviation regulator said.

Fastjet’s head office, which is located in South Africa, stressed that the Tanzanian operation is a separate legal entity from the Fastjet group.

The low cost airline assured passengers that all flights to and from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are unaffected as these are operated by other group airlines.

Fastjet launched flights in Tanzania from Dar es Salaam in 2012, with other units currently operating in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.