Storm Causes Cancellations And Delays At Amsterdam Schiphol

January 3, 2018

Strong winds caused the cancellation of over 250 flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday, with many more delayed.

The wind strengthened during the day, with gusts of over 100 km/h causing delays of up to an hour on many flights, the airport said.

Winds eased during the evening allowing airlines to partially catch up but a full recovery was not expected until Thursday morning.

Schiphol was the third busiest European airport in 2016, and 12th worldwide, with 63.6 million passengers flying to or from it during the year.