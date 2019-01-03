Start Up US Airline Moxy Orders 60 A220s

January 3, 2019

New US airline Moxy has signed a firm order to purchase 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The start-up low cost carrier, led by former JetBlue founder David Neeleman, will launch operations with the A220 after the order was signed in late December. At list prices the deal is worth USD$5.5 billion.

Neeleman said the A220 is the right plane for “a new airline that will be focused on passenger service and satisfaction.” He said the low cost of operation “will allow us to provide passengers with lower fares and a high quality, comfortable flying experience.”

The A220s will be built at the Airbus assembly plant at Mobile, Alabama, the airframer said.

Airbus has an order book of more than 500 A220s, the rebranded CSeries that the European company acquired control of last year from Canada’s Bombardier.