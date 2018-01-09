Home | < Previous page

Spring Airlines, CFM Firm Up A320 Engine Order

January 9, 2018

Aero engine maker CFM International has firmed up an order from Spring Airlines for 120 LEAP-1A engines to power the Chinese carrier’s Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The firm order, valued at USD$2.9 billion, was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China. The order was initially announced at last year’s Paris Air Show.

Spring Airlines also signed a 10-year agreement where CFM will support the low cost carrier’s A320neo fleet on a dollar per flight hour basis.

CFM International is a joint venture between GE Aviation and France’s Safran.

(Airwise)