Spirit Airlines Website Crashes

February 7, 2018

Ultra low cost carrier Spirit Airlines suffered a website outage on Wednesday, with passengers unable to book or check-in online.

The outage started around midday, with website access intermittent since then. The airline’s front page showed a caption saying “Still Up In The Air” and asking customers to check back soon.

Spirit referred to the outage as an upgrade, but gave no details of the extent of the failure or when the site would be back up.

The airline said it was waiving boarding pass printing charges normally imposed if passengers turn up at the airport without a self-printed one.