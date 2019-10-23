Spirit Airlines Signs for 100 Airbus A320s

October 23, 2019

Spirit Airlines has signed an MOU with Airbus for the purchase of 100 A320neo family aircraft.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) includes options on a further 50 aircraft.

Spirit said the order will include a mix of A319, A320 and A321 models, with deliveries scheduled out to 2027.

“This new order represents another milestone for Spirit,” the airline’s chief executive Ted Christie said. “The additional aircraft will be used to support Spirit’s growth as we add new destinations and expand our network across the US, Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Spirit currently operates 138 Airbus A320-family aircraft, with another seven due for delivery by the end of the year. The ultra-low-cost carrier expects to receive another 48 A320neos during 2020 and 2021.

Spirit is planning to upgrade its cabins over the next few months, with details due to be released in December.