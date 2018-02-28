Spirit Air Pilots Ratify Five Year Agreement

Pilots at Spirit Airlines have ratified a new five-year deal agreed with the US ultra low cost carrier in January.

Pilots voted overwhelmingly to accept the deal, with 70 percent voting to ratify. There was a 98 percent turnout of pilots eligible to vote.

The airline’s agreement with the ALPA pilot union includes average increases of 43 percent in pay rates from the date of signing. Spirit will also pay double-digit direct contributions to pilots' retirement plans, and a USD$75 million in ratification compensation.

“This agreement increases our annual compensation, delivers job protections, and maintains important quality-of-life protections,” ALPA’s Spirit unit chairman Captain Stuart Morrison said.

“The agreement also significantly improves the ability of Spirit Airlines to attract and retain the highest quality of pilots available,” he added.

Spirit’s chief executive Robert Fornaro said “Our new contract will give our pilots a deserved increase in pay and benefits, and will allow the airline to operate more efficiently and reliably.”

Fornaro thanked US National Mediation Board mediators for their two-year involvement in the negotiations.