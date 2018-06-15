Spirit Adds 11 International Services From Orlando

June 15, 2018

US low cost carrier Spirit Airlines will add 11 new routes from Orlando to Latin American and Caribbean destinations for the winter season.

The new routes launching in October and November will add eight countries and two US territories to the airline’s route network from Orlando International.

Spirit’s chief executive Bob Fornaro said “Orlando is now one of our largest markets, and we have no plans on stopping our growth. The region is not only a wonderful, family-friendly destination, but it is well-positioned to now serve as a gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America.”

The new routes to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Panama City, Panama; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; San José, Costa Rica; and San Salvador, El Salvador launch in October.

Services to the final four destinations: Bogota, Colombia; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; and Medellin and Cartagena in Colombia start in November.

Additionally, Spirit said it will add three new domestic routes from Orlando to Asheville and Greensboro, North Carolina from September 7, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from November 10.

The Miramar, Florida-based airline said the new flights mark one of the largest expansions in its history.