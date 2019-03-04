Southwest's Hawaii Flights Start March 17

March 4, 2019

Southwest Airlines will launch its delayed Hawaii flights later this month, initially on the Oakland-Honolulu route.

The service launches with a single daily flight on March 17, with return flights starting the following day. A second daily flight is available from March 24.

Oakland also gets a Kahului service from April 7, returning April 8. Launching with a daily frequency it increases to double-daily from April 10.

San Jose departures to Honolulu and Kahului start in May, with inter-island services between Honolulu, Kahului and Kona on sale for end April/mid-May departures.

Details for San Diego and Sacramento flights to Hawaii will be announced soon, the airline said.

Southwest completed certification flights for ETOPS extended range flying on its Boeing 737s last month, with US FAA approval coming late in the month after delays due to the federal government shutdown earlier in the year.