Southwest, Mechanics Union Agree Tentative Deal

April 11, 2018

Southwest Airlines and the union representing its aircraft maintenance technicians have reached an agreement in principle on a five year pay and conditions deal.

The agreement between Southwest and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) is the result of over five years of negotiations, recently with the involvement of the US National Mediation Board.

Southwest said the agreement includes updated work rules, improved wages and benefits, plus a ratification bonus.

The agreement is still subject to final document language being agreed before it goes to union members for a ballot.

“After nearly six years of negotiations, the parties have reached the stage where it is time for our members at Southwest to review and vote on a package produced by this protracted process,” AMFA National Director Bret Oestreich said.

AMFA represents 2,400 Southwest mechanics and related employees.