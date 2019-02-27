Southwest Gets FAA Approval For Hawaii Flights

February 27, 2019

Southwest Airlines has received FAA approval to fly to Hawaii, a process that was delayed because of the US government shutdown earlier this year.



Southwest Boeing 737 MAX at Honolulu Airport

Southwest has been carrying out proving flights this month as part of the FAA authorisation for ETOPS or Extended Twin Operations. An ETOPS rating allows twin-engine aircraft to operate more than an hour from a diversion airport while flying over water on one engine.

The FAA said it will increase surveillance of Southwest's operation for six months, which is standard practice.

Southwest plans to serve Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue from Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose.

The Dallas-based airline said it will announce the timing of its service launch to Hawaii when it publishes its flight schedule over the next few days.