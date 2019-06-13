Southwest Extends 737 MAX Flight Removals

June 13, 2019

Southwest Airlines has extended the removal of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its flight schedule, citing uncertainty of the timing of its return to service.

The airline initially cancelled all its MAX flights until August 5, but has revised its plans out to September 2. Southwest is the largest US operator of the grounded aircraft.

Southwest said it is “encouraged by the reported progress and proposed path forward for returning the aircraft to service,” and remains confident that “once certified by the FAA, the enhancements will support the safe operation of the MAX.”

The Dallas-based low cost carrier said is waiting for guidance from Boeing and the FAA on 737 MAX software enhancements and training requirements.

The schedule change will remove around 100 daily flights out of a total peak-day schedule of over 4,000 daily flights.

American Airlines earlier this week extended the cancellation of its Boeing 737 MAX flight operations to the beginning of September.

Southwest has 34 737 MAX 8s in its fleet, American has 24 MAX 8s, and United 14 MAX 9s.