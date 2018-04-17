Southwest Engine Explodes Mid-flight - One Dead

April 17, 2018

A passenger was killed on a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday when an engine exploded, damaging the aircraft’s fuselage.

Southwest flight WN1380, a Boeing 737-700 carrying 143 passengers and five crew, was on a flight from New York’s La Guardia airport to Dallas Love Field when the left engine exploded, sending parts into the aircraft, causing cabin depressurisation.

One passenger died after she was partially sucked out of the cabin as it depressurized. Passengers were able to grab the woman and pull her back into the cabin, but she died of her injuries.

The aircraft diverted to Philadelphia where one passenger was taken to hospital in a critical condition, and seven others treated at the scene, the Philadelphia Fire Department said. The department said that when emergency responders arrived at the aircraft there was a fuel leak and a small fire in one of the engines.

The National Transportation Safety Board has a team on site to investigate the incident.

“The entire Southwest Airlines family is devastated and extends its deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the customers, employees, family members and loved ones affected by this tragic event,” the airline said in a statement.

“Southwest is in the process of gathering additional information regarding flight 1380 and will fully cooperate in an investigative process.”