South Africa's Comair Appoints Joint CEOs

May 29, 2019

South African airline Comair has announced the appointment of two joint chief executives to replace current CEO Erik Venter.

Glenn Orsmond and Wrenelle Stander will take up their positions on July 31, after Venter resigned last week to pursue other interests.

Wrenelle Stander is currently executive director of Comair’s airline division, and has held several positions in South Africa’s civil aviation industry. She will be responsible for the company’s airline businesses.

Glenn Orsmond rejoins Comair as CEO for the non-airline and financial services businesses. He was Comair’s financial director for eight years before working for Sun Air, 1Time and Star Air Cargo.

Comair chairman Piet van Hoven said “The new CEOs’ task will be to optimise our airline business performance whilst also building on the diversification strategy that has been central to the Group’s growth in stagnant market conditions.”

The company's non-airline businesses now account for 30 percent of profit, van Hoven said.

Comair operates the low-cost Kulula airline and is a franchisee for British Airways, operating branded domestic and regional services.