Snow, Ice Cause Southeast US Flight Cancellations

January 17, 2018

Airports across the southeast United States are recovering from a storm which dumped snow and caused icing that led airlines to cancel more flights on Wednesday.

Delta Air Lines cancelled 600 flights for Wednesday after Tuesday’s near 300 cancellations. The airline said its major hub at Atlanta was recovering, with no major cancellations there or at other southeast US airports expected. It warned that there may be some disruption early Thursday as its recovery continued.

United cancelled hundreds of flights on Tuesday and Wednesday and has a fee waiver in effect for passengers on flights affected by the snow.

Southwest warned of disruptions as the storm worked its way north. Like many airlines it issued a fee-waiver for passengers on weather-affected flights.

American Airlines cancelled around 300 flights due to the storm and said passengers may be able to rebook with no change fee.

The storm is moving northeast and is tracking off the east coast, but low temperatures, snow and ice are expected to remain in affected areas for a day or two.