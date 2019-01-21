SMBC Aviation Announces $7.4 Bn Airbus Order

January 21, 2019

Japanese leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital has added to its Airbus order book, with a deal for 65 A320neo-family aircraft.

The order, for 15 A321neos and 50 A320neos, was made late last year and is worth USD$7.47 billion at 2018 list prices. SMBC also upsized part of a previous order, swapping out 15 A320neos for A321neos, taking its total of the larger model to 30.

“Demand for the latest technology aircraft has been strong both from our existing and new customers, hence our decision today to proceed with this order,” SMBC’s chief executive Peter Barrett said. “We have a strong relationship with Airbus and we look forward to working with them to continue to deliver for our customers long into the future.”

The deal takes the Dublin-headquartered lessor’s total to 71 A320neo-family aircraft ordered during 2018.