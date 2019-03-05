Small Explosive Devices Found Near Two London Airports

March 5, 2019

Three small improvised explosive devices were found on Tuesday morning near two of London's airports and at Waterloo train station.

The packages had been delivered to The Compass Centre near Heathrow Airport, City Aviation House, close to London City Airport, and the post room at Waterloo Station in central London. The packages were made safe and the incidents are being investigated by Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

A Met police statement said the A4 size postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags “have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised explosive devices. These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened.”

The first package was received at The Compass Centre in Hounslow near Heathrow and was reported just before 10am. The envelope was opened by staff at the building, causing the device to ignite, partially burning the package. No one was injured, but the building was evacuated as a precaution. No flights were affected by the incident.

The second package was discovered at 11.40am, with British Transport Police receiving reports of a suspicious package in the mail room at Waterloo Station. The package was not opened and the device made safe. There were no injuries and train services continued to operate as normal.

The third incident was reported to police shortly after midday when a suspicious package was delivered to City Aviation House near City Airport. The building was evacuated and the device made safe. Flights were not affected, but Docklands Light Rail train services to the airport were suspended briefly.

The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command said it is treating the incidents as linked and is keeping an open mind regarding motives.

The packages were reported to have Irish mail stamps on them.