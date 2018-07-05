Singapore Seletar Airport’s New Terminal On Track

July 5, 2018

Singapore’s Seletar Airport is on track to open its new passenger terminal later this year in preparation for the transfer of regional airline Firefly’s operations there.

The SGDS$80 million (USD$58.6 million) two-level airport is six times bigger than the terminal it will replace, and has a capacity of 700,000 passengers a year.

Seletar, the island nation’s second airport is managed by Changi Airport Group, the operator of Singapore’s main Changi airport.

The new terminal has an enlarged departures and arrivals area, designed to handle scheduled commercial operations. The departures area has four check-in counters, six immigration lanes, two security screening stations and a gate area that can accommodate 200 passengers.

The check-in, immigration and security screening counters are designed to promote a linear flow through departures. The terminal also has an area for passengers on chartered business flights and private jets, with its own lounge.

“The new passenger terminal enables Seletar Airport to handle the expected growth of aviation activities,” Seletar’s Deputy General Manager Khoh Su Lim said. “We look forward to providing passengers with a fresh experience, in terms of comfort and convenience.”

When the new terminal opens at the end of 2018, regional carrier Firefly, which operates 20 daily turboprop flights, will move from Changi to Seletar. The move is designed to free up facilities at Changi for larger aircraft.