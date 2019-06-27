Singapore and Malaysia Airlines to Expand Partnership

June 27, 2019

Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a strategic partnership that will build on their existing codeshare agreement.

If agreed, the deal could include enhanced frequent flyer cooperation and more codesharing beyond the current Singapore-Malaysia routes. Other potential cooperation may involve cargo, maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

A formal deal is intended to be agreed over the next few months and will include Singapore subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot, and Malaysia Airlines' sister airline Firefly. Any agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Singapore Air's chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the two airlines operate in a region with a rapidly growing air travel market, which presents significant growth opportunities.

“Both airlines have extensive operations within ASEAN, as well as large networks that cover many other parts of the world. We are proud to announce this MOU to expand the scope of our cooperation, increase global connectivity for Malaysia and Singapore, and enhance our service offerings for our customers,” Goh said.

Malaysia Airlines’ Group CEO Captain Izham Ismail said the airlines historically have had strong commercial and cultural links, and the agreement will involve all five airlines for the first time.

“Via this partnership, we look forward to adding more value to the customer proposition,” he added.

Singapore Airlines and Malaysian Airlines System were created in 1972 from the former Malaysia-Singapore Airlines after Singapore left the Federation of Malaysia and wanted control over its own national airline.