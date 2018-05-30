Singapore Air To Launch World's Longest Flight

May 30, 2018

Singapore Airlines will launch the world’s longest commercial air service in October, an 18hrs 45min non-stop flight between Singapore and New York Newark.

The service will operate from October 11, initially three times a week, using the Airbus A350-900ULR aircraft. Singapore is the launch customer for the ultra-long-range A350, with seven on order.

The airline served the Singapore-Newark route until 2013, but had to give it up when high oil prices made the Airbus A340-500s it was using uneconomical.

The A350-900ULRs on the 9,000 nautical miles (16,700 km) Newark service will be configured in a two-class layout, with 67 business class and 94 premium economy seats.

“Singapore Airlines has always taken pride in pushing the boundaries to provide the best possible travel convenience for our customers,” the airline’s chief executive Goh Choon Phong said. “We are pleased to be leading the way with these new non-stop flights [offering] our customers the fastest way to travel between the two cities.”

Non-stop Los Angeles-Singapore flights are also planned with the A350-900ULR, the airline said.

Singapore Airlines has 21 A350-900s in its fleet with 46 more on order, including the seven ULRs. The first A350-900ULR will be delivered in September, with all seven due for delivery by the end of the year.