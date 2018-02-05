Singapore Air To Introduce Blockchain For Frequent Flyers

February 5, 2018

Singapore Airlines will use blockchain technology for a new airline loyalty digital wallet expected to be rolled out in the third quarter of the year.

The airline will use the technology for its KrisFlyer programme, providing users with a digital wallet app to spend frequent flyer miles on a range of products.

SIA in collaboration with KPMG Digital Village and Microsoft said it will use a company owned private blockchain, initially involving retail merchant partners in Singapore.

The airline’s chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the development “is a demonstration of the investment we are making to significantly enhance the digital side of our business for the benefit of our customers.

“It is in line with our recently unveiled Digital Innovation Blueprint, under which we aim to be the world’s leading digital airline.”

The blueprint, announced last month, sees the airline partnering with government departments and the National University of Singapore to boost its digital capabilities to lower maintenance costs, decrease aircraft delays, and enhance service standards.