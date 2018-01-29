Singapore Air To Boost Digital Innovation

January 29, 2018

Singapore Airlines has announced plans to boost its digital capabilities in partnership with government departments and the National University of Singapore.

The airline’s Digital Innovation Blueprint is part of an ongoing transformation that will help it “increase effectiveness and efficiency through digital technology and open innovation as well as to develop new business opportunities.”

The airline has partnered with three government bodies, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), the Economic Development Board (EDB), and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

“Each partnership brings something different to the table, spanning across areas such as research, innovation and entrepreneurship,” SIA said in a statement.

The partnership with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research will develop solutions to lower maintenance costs, decrease aircraft delays, and enhance service standards.

The National University of Singapore will carry out research into business challenges and help the airline create and develop new technologies in the areas of digital aviation and travel experience.

“The SIA Group has been investing heavily to enhance our digital capabilities as part of our ongoing transformation efforts,” SIA’s chief executive Goh Choon Phong said. “Our partnerships [with the agencies] also signify our commitment to developing Singapore as a digital hub in the wider aviation and travel industry.”