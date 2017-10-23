Singapore Air Signs USD$13.8 Billion Boeing Deal

October 23, 2017

Singapore Airlines signed a deal on Monday to buy 39 Boeing aircraft, worth USD$13.8 billion at current list prices.

The official signing, for 20 Boeing 777-9s and 19 787-10s, took place at the White House in the presence of President Donald Trump and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is on an official visit to the US.

The order includes options for six additional 777-9s, and six 787-10s.

The new 787-10 deal adds to an existing order Singapore Air has for 30 of the type, bringing its total to 49. SIA is the launch customer for the -10, the largest of the Dreamliner range. It will seat 330 passengers in a two class layout and is due to enter commercial service in mid-2018.

The 777X is the new version of Boeing’s twin engine long-range jet series. Available in two sizes, the -8 will seat 350-375, and the -9 400-425 passengers.

“SIA has been a Boeing customer for many decades and we are pleased to have finalised this major order for wide-body aircraft,” Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said. “These new aircraft will… provide the SIA Group with new growth opportunities, allowing us to expand our network.”