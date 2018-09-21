Singapore Air Receives First Ultra Long Range A350

September 21, 2018

Singapore Airlines has taken delivery of the first ultra long range Airbus A350-900, which it will use on the world’s longest route.

The A350-900 Ultra Long Range can fly up to 9,700 nautical miles, or 20 hours without stopping to refuel. Singapore Air (SIA) as launch customer has ordered seven of the type.

SIA will introduce the first next month on the Singapore-New York Newark route which will become the world’s longest non-stop commercial flight. It will take on average, 18 hours 45 minutes and cover 9,000 nautical miles (16,700 km).

As additional aircraft are delivered they will be introduced on Singapore to Los Angeles in November, and San Francisco shortly afterwards. Those routes currently have refueling stops, but will go non-stop with the new A350s.

“This is a proud moment for both Singapore Airlines and Airbus, not only because we have again strengthened our partnership, but also because we have pushed the limits with this highly advanced new aircraft to extend long-range flying to new lengths,” the airline’s chief executive Goh Choon Phong said.

Singapore’s A350-900ULRs are configured in a 161 seat two-class layout, with 67 business class and 94 premium economy seats.

SIA currently has 22 A350-900s in its fleet, with 45 more on order including the six additional ultra long range variant.