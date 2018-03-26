Singapore Air Receives First Boeing 787-10 Delivery

March 26, 2018

Singapore Airlines has taken delivery of the first Boeing 787-10, to become the first airline group to operate all three members of the Dreamliner family.

In a ceremony at Boeing’s North Charleston assembly plant on Sunday, the airline received the first of its order for 49 of the largest version of the 787.

Singapore Air’s chief executive Goh Choon Phong called the aircraft a “magnificent piece of engineering” and said it will be an important element in the airline’s growth strategy, allowing it to expand its network and operations.

The airline will use the 787-10s on sectors up to eight hours in duration, with scheduled flights to Osaka and Perth launching in May. The aircraft will be operated prior to that on some flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur for crew training, the airline said.

SIA’s 787-10s will be operated in a two-class layout of 337 seats, 36 in business and 301 in economy.

Singapore’s low cost airline Scoot already operates 16 787s out of total orders for 20 of the aircraft. The LCC’s orders are for 10 each of the 787-8 and 787-9.