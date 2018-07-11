Singapore Air Announces LAX Non-stop Dates

July 11, 2018

Singapore Airlines will launch non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles in November using ultra-long-range Airbus A350-900ULRs.

The direct flights will start on November 2 with a three times weekly frequency, increasing to daily from November 9. A further increase to 10 per week starts from December 7, with the entry into service of another A350-900ULR.

The airline’s current SIN-LAX service via Seoul will end on November 30.

In addition to the LAX service SIA is also increasing non-stop services on its Singapore-San Francisco route, with an additional three flights a week from November 28. That will take the number of weekly non-stop flights to 10. The daily one-stop service via Hong Kong stays, taking total weekly flights between the cities to 17.

“Our US services have always been popular with our customers and we are pleased to be able to provide even more travel options with the launch of non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles, and an increase in frequency on the existing non-stop Singapore-San Francisco route,” the airline’s chief executive Goh Choon Phong said.

Singapore Air is the launch operator of the A350-900ULR, with seven on order. They will be configured in a two-class layout, with 67 business class and 94 premium economy seats.

The flag carrier has 21 A350-900s currently in its fleet, with 46 more on order including the seven ultra-long-range variant. The A350-900s have a three-class layout with 42 business class, 24 premium economy and 187 economy class seats.

SIA’s first ultra-long-range service with the new aircraft is between Singapore and New York Newark, launching October 11.