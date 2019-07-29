Scoot to Add 16 Airbus A321neos

July 29, 2019

Singapore Airlines' low cost carrier Scoot is adding 16 Airbus A321neos to its fleet, with deliveries starting this year.

The budget carrier has converted six of an order of A320neos to the larger A321, and will lease a further 10 of the 236-seat aircraft.

The A321neos will go into service from the fourth quarter on routes of up to six hours duration, as the airline pushes to meet a target of double-digit growth by the end of the 2020-21 financial year.

“The A321neos will inject growth possibilities to our network plans for 2020 and beyond,” Scoot chief executive Lee Lik Hsin said.

“We hope the process of introducing this new fleet into our Scoot family will be as exciting for our customers as it is for us.”

Scoot said it expects fuel cost savings of 12 percent compared to the smaller A320neo, and a 20 percent improvement over the A320ceo. It is also looking forward to the aircraft halving the noise footprint and reducing emissions from its Pratt & Whitney LEAP engines.

The LCC currently operates a fleet that includes 29 Airbus A320-family aircraft, two of which are A320neos.

The first Scoot A321neo will be called ‘Wings of Change’.