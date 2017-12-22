Saudi Arabia Lifts Large PED Ban On UK Flights

December 22, 2017

Saudi Arabia has lifted the ban on passengers flying on its airlines to the UK from carrying large portable electronic devices (PEDs) in the aircraft cabin.

The Kingdom’s General Authority for Civil Aviation said computers and tablets will now be permitted in carry-on bags on flights to the UK from King Khalid Airport in Riyadh and King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah.

The changes are effective from December 21, 2017.

The British government in March banned larger electronic devices from aircraft cabins for flights to the UK from six Middle East and North African countries.