SAS Picks Aero Norway For 737 Engine Maintenance

October 19, 2018

Stavanger-based engineer Aero Norway has signed an agreement with SAS Scandinavian Airlines for the maintenance of engines on the carrier’s Boeing 737 fleet.

The contract covers scheduled and unscheduled engine removals, maintenance, repair and overhaul of CFM56-7B engines on SAS’s 67 Boeing 737s.

“Aero Norway’s capability for on-site assistance was a key factor in the SAS decision with specific regional coverage able to be deployed in Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen,” Aero Norway’s Rune Veenstra said.

“Although Aero Norway has worked on several SAS engines in recent times, it is the flexibility we can offer and our commitment to induct unscheduled removals within specific timeframes that underpins this new agreement.”

SAS operates 737-600s, 700s and Next Generation 800s. It is gradually replacing its 737 fleet as it transitions to an all-Airbus operation.