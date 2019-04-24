Salzburg Airport Closes For Runway Replacement

Austria’s Salzburg Airport has closed to air traffic for the next five weeks as it refurbishes its 60 year old runway.

Airlines using Salzburg, including Austrian, British Airways, easyJet, Norwegian, Ryanair and SAS will be impacted by the closure.

Over the five weeks, the old concrete runway will be dug up and replaced with an asphalt surface over its 2,850 m (9,350 feet) length. Around 120,000 tons of asphalt will be used to construct the new runway, with the old concrete used as a base layer, saving more than 4,000 truck journeys, the airport said.

Runway lighting will be completely replaced, with state-of-the-art LED technology used in the 1,000 inset lights to be installed in the new structure.

The extensive renovation is due to be completed and the airport reopened at 6:00 am on May 29.