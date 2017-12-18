Ryanair Union Recognition Averts Pilot Strikes

December 18, 2017

Ryanair has avoided pilot strikes over the holiday travel period after the airline offered to negotiate over recognition and unions called off industrial action.

Ireland’s IMPACT union and its IALPA pilot branch announced the suspension of Wednesday’s 24-hour strike and said it would meet the airline after Ryanair “agreed to recognise the union.”

Portuguese union SPAC has also cancelled plans to strike on Wednesday, with a meeting proposed for Thursday to discuss recognition.

Unions representing Ryanair pilots based in Italy and Germany had already agreed at the end of last week to cancel possible industrial action after the low cost carrier’s offer.

IMPACT said it would meet Ryanair on Tuesday evening, and hoped the suspension of industrial action would remove any uncertainty for passengers intending to travel on Wednesday.

In addition to union recognition, Ryanair pilots are seeking collective bargaining agreements and some changes to contracts.