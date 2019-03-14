Ryanair To Rebrand Polish Airline ‘Buzz’

Irish airline group Ryanair Holdings has announced the rebranding of its Polish charter airline Ryanair Sun as Buzz.

The change goes live in the autumn with several of its Boeing 737s due to be painted in the new livery by then.

“Following a successful year of growth for Ryanair Sun, we are delighted that our planes will have a new and unique branding as we launch Buzz,” the airline's chief executive Michał Kaczmarzyk said.

“Our goal is to offer services at the highest level to both customers and tour operators. Buzz will continue to operate scheduled and charter flights, with our fleet growing to 25 aircraft by summer 2019.”

Ryanair Sun received an Air Operator’s Certificate from the Polish Civil Aviation Authority in April 2018, providing charter operations to tour operators with a fleet of five 737s.

The leisure airline now has a fleet of 17 aircraft and continues to provide charter capacity plus some scheduled services for its parent company.

Ryanair Holdings Group owns Laudamotion and Ryanair UK in addition to Sun and its main Ryanair airline.