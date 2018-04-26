Ryanair To Add Düsseldorf Base In Germany Expansion

April 26, 2018

Ryanair is continuing its push into the German market with the opening of a base at Düsseldorf Airport, its eleventh in the country.

The low cost airline will base one aircraft at the airport from June and add flights to more leisure destinations in Spain.

In addition to its already announced route to Palma de Mallorca, the airline will also add daily flights to Alicante and Malaga for the summer.

Ryanair will also operate 12 routes from Düsseldorf on behalf of Niki Lauda’s Laudamotion, the renamed airline he bought from the administrators of bankrupt Air Berlin.

Ryanair in March agreed to buy a 24.9 percent stake in LaudaMotion, rising to an eventual 75 percent, regulatory approval permitting.

Lufthansa low cost unit Eurowings is the largest carrier at Düsseldorf since the demise of former market leader Air Berlin.