Ryanair Preparing For Multiple Pilot Strikes

December 14, 2017

Ryanair will publish contingency plans next week as it prepares for strikes by pilots in a number of European countries.

The airline said it had been notified of threatened industrial action by some of its pilots in Ireland, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Spain, which may lead to flight disruption.

Italy-based Ryanair pilots are due to strike from 13:00 to 17:00 (1pm-5pm) on Friday December 15. That will be followed on Wednesday 20 December by a 24-hour strike by Ireland-based pilots, with Portuguese pilot union SPAC also calling a strike for Wednesday.

Pilots based in Spain and Germany are also considering industrial action.

Ryanair cancelled 20,000 flights affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers as a pilot shortage hobbled the airline during the summer travel season. Pilots are concerned that the issues that led to the cancellations have not been adequately addressed.

The low cost carrier said on Tuesday it will “face down” the Irish strike, claiming that it is about union recognition and not about pay and conditions for its pilots.

The airline apologised to customers who may be affected, saying any strikes were down to a “small number of well paid pilots”. It said it will publish contingency plans on Monday to minimise disruption.