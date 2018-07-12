Ryanair Pilots Announce Two Further Strike Days

July 12, 2018

Ryanair pilots based in Ireland have given notice of two more one-day strikes, as their first ever strike ended on Thursday evening.

The latest industrial action is scheduled for Friday July 20th and Tuesday July 24th. The 24-hour stoppages will start at 01:00 (1am) on both days.

Ryanair cancelled 30 flights on Thursday after 94, or 27 percent, of its Ireland-based pilots voted to strike. Only flights between Ireland and the UK were affected. Ryanair flies 290 daily flights between the countries.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) branch of the Fórsa union said it had found common ground with Ryanair at a Wednesday meeting. The sides discussed a “proposal that a joint working group could help the parties agree on a fair and transparent method to govern base transfer arrangements and related matters.”

Fórsa said no agreement was reached on the terms of reference for the working group.

The union said it was regrettable that Ryanair management has rejected its proposals for third party assistance to settle the dispute.

Ryanair agreed to recognise pilot and cabin crew unions in December 2017 to head off a series of strikes over the busy holiday travel season. It has signed recognition agreements with UK and Italian pilot and cabin crew unions, but has failed to make similar progress in Ireland or Germany.