Ryanair German Pilots’ Union Calls 24-Hour Strike

September 10, 2018

The union representing Ryanair’s Germany-based pilots has called a 24-hour strike this week which will affect all of the airline’s German flights.

In the latest skirmish between the Irish airline and its pilots, the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union has called its pilot members out from 03:01 (3.01am) on Wednesday, September 12th until Thursday, September 13th at 02:59 (2:59am) local time.

VC said it has been demanding improvements on pay and working conditions for months, but Ryanair has not issued an improved offer.

The union’s head of industrial relations Ingolf Schumacher said “Despite the strong signal of the strike action at the beginning of August, negotiations have come to a standstill.”

VC said it invited Ryanair management to enter arbitration talks in September, but Ryanair “only tried to stall by issuing vague and meaningless statements. Ryanair management still does not seem to be interested in finding a solution at all.”

The Dublin-based airline has been trying to negotiate collective labour agreements with its pilots and cabin crew since it decided to recognise their unions in late 2017.

Late last month deals were agreed with Ireland and Italy based pilots, but VC said those agreements cannot be a blue print for a solution in Germany.

Those agreements lack aspects which are crucial to reach an overall solution in Germany, VC said. “Up to now, even in Ireland no collective agreements on pay or general working conditions have been reached.”

The union has not ruled out further strike action.